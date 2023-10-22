Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.18. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 125,861 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.86.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.77 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8397727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Articles

