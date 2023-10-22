Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,880. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

