Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

