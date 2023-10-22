Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

