EFG Capital International CORP. Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.85. 325,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

