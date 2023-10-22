eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.29. eHealth shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 108,491 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

