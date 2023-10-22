Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $584.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

