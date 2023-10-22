Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

ELYS opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

