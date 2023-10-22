Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
Elys Game Technology Trading Down 4.9 %
ELYS opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elys Game Technology
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.