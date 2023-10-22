Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
