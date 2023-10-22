Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

