Energy Transfer LP (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 20th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.