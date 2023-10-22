Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Enviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVA

Enviva Price Performance

EVA opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Enviva has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $285.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,589,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Enviva by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 1,856,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.