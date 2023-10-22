EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.54.

EOG stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

