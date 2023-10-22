Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Trading Down 11.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

