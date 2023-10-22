F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

