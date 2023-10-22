Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 1.6%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 47,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

Faraday Copper Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.



Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.



