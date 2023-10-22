Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 47,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

View Our Latest Report on FDY

Faraday Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.