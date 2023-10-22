Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 1.6%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 47,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$1.10 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Faraday Copper Stock Up 1.6 %
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.