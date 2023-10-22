Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FMCB opened at $951.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $932.00 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.