Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMCB opened at $951.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $932.00 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $970.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

