Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,104 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $251,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

