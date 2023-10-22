Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 134,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,025,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,314,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $513,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

