Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 470 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $331.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

