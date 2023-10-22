Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

