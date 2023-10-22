Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

