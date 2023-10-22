Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

