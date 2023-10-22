Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,017.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

