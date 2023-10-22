Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.