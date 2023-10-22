Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCFree Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.