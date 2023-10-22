Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.3 %

FBIN opened at $57.44 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.