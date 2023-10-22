Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,561,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 168,088 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 587,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

