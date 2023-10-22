Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

