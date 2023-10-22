Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.