Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 733 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

