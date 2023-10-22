FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FBK opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,851,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 138,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.