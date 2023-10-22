FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FBK opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,842,091 shares in the company, valued at $380,557,394.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,842,091 shares in the company, valued at $380,557,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,474,459.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 45.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 164,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.