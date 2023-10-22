Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.31

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.31 and traded as low as $44.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 9,555 shares trading hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek acquired 2,000 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.85 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

