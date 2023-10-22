Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $42.69 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

