Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

