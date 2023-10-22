First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE FBP opened at $13.09 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

