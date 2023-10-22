First Busey (BUSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,374. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $79,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,850 shares of company stock valued at $504,856. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in First Busey by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.