First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

