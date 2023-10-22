First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.63.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

