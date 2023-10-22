Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

