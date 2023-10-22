Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
FLC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
