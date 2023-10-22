Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 201,483 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,483 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.30% of Amphenol worth $658,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

