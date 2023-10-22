Flossbach Von Storch AG Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.