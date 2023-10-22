Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,162 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $106,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

NYSE ACN opened at $297.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

