Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,368 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.86 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.