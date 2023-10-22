Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 744 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $792.46 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

