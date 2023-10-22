Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.