Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $301.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.