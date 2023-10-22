Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 38,770 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $294,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,271,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $149.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $149.70.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

