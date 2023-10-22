Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,129 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 3.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $788,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.2 %

FTV opened at $70.24 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

