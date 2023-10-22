Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $3.41. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.