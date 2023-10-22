FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 4,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

